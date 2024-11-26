Man exposes himself to girl on CTA platform

Chicago police are alerting residents of the 10th (Ogden) District of a criminal sexual abuse incident that occurred today on the CTA Pink Line platform in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A girl was standing on the Pink Line platform on the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue at 9 a.m. today. She felt a rub on her back and when she turned around, she observed the offender exposing himself.

The offender was described as a white man around 40 years of age, 6’1”, with a slim build, black curly hair, and some facial hair around his chin. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black top, black baggy pants and yellow shoes.

Police offered the following advice:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Walk in pairs or groups.

Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Instead, provide the information to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JH520583.