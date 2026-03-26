Man fatally shot inside South Side residence

A man was killed Tuesday evening inside a residence on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said that shortly before 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, a 38-year-old man was inside a residence on the 7400 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Anthony Robinson.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.