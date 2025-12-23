Man fatally shot on CTA train

A man was fatally shot this morning on a CTA train.

Chicago police said two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were on a CTA train on the 100 block of North Wells shortly after 1:20 a.m., and became involved in a verbal altercation with a male armed with a knife.

The altercation became physical at which time one of the victims produced a firearm. Police said the offender gained control of the weapon and fired.

The 44-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist and was also transported to Northwestern, where he was listed in fair condition.

Chicago police said no other injuries were reported in the incident.

The offender fled in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.