Man fatally shot on Far South Side

A man was killed this morning on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The man, who had not been identified as of press time, was between 20 and 30 years old. He was fatally shot at 1 a.m. today in the city’s Hegwisch neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was found unresponsive outside on the 13300 block of South Avenue M. Officers observed that the victim has sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody for the incident as of press time.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the incident.