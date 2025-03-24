Man fatally stabbed in Chicago

Man fatally stabbed in ChicagoChronicle Media — March 23, 2025
A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon inside a home on Chicago’s Far South Side.
The man was inside a residence on the 13300 block of South Avenue M in the city’s Hegwisch neighborhood shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday when an offender produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck and back.
The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Police said charges are pending.
Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.