Man fatally stabbed in Chicago

A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon inside a home on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The man was inside a residence on the 13300 block of South Avenue M in the city’s Hegwisch neighborhood shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday when an offender produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck and back.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police said charges are pending.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.