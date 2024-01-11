Man injured in bid to flee offenders

A 38-year man was injured Thursday, Jan. 4, when fleeing offenders who were attempting to hijack his sport utility vehicle on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police said the man was driving his Ford SUV shortly before midnight Jan. 4 northbound on Central when two armed men attempted to stop him and take his vehicle. The man sped away and crashed into a guard rail on the 5600 block of West Goodman Street in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department took the driver to Lutheran General Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody for the attempted vehicle hijacking as of press time.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the case.