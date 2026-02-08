Man killed in crash with CTA bus

A man was killed this morning in an accident with a CTA bus

The Chicago Transit Authority bus with five passengers was stationary at 4:25 a.m. today at a red light on the 2300 block of South Blue Island Avenue on the city’s Lower West Side. A silver SUV, driven by a 32-year-old man traveling in the same direction, struck the rear of the bus.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Chicago Police Major Accident Unit is investigating.