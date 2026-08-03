Man killed in I-290 motorcycle crash

A Michigan man was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 290 in Maywood.

Illinois State Police said the fatal crash occurred shortly after 8:35 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-290 at First Avenue and involved two motorcycles.

One man was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two lanes of eastbound I-290 were closed for more than three hours for an investigation into the crash.

State Police said the crash is still being investigated.

The Cook County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as Tyler Brown, 27, of Grandville, Michigan.