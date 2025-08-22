Man killed in Matteson deli

A man died Thursday after being shot multiple times in a Matteson deli.

Matteson police responded at 1:37 p.m. Thursday to Main Street Deli for the report of a gunshot victim. Once on the scene at 21450 Main St., a male victim was found inside of the deli with several gunshot wounds.

Officers tended to the man until paramedics could transport him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Matteson detectives and officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage leading up to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an offender had an argument that turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, the offender shot the victim several times.

The suspected offender was also injured and drove himself to the hospital, police said. Officers located him before arriving at the emergency room, and he was escorted into the hospital, where he remains in custody, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Antonio Seller Jr., 34. Matteson police identified him as being from Lynwood.

Matteson detectives said they continue to investigate the incident and will work with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

Schools in the immediate area of the shooting were placed on precautionary lockdown at the direction of school officials. However, police said, there was never a threat to students and staff in the schools.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130 or submit tips through the village’s website via Tip411.