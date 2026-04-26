Man killed in Northwest Side fight

Chronicle MediaApril 26, 2026

A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a fight on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another 20-year-old man shortly before 5:10 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of North Nottingham Avenue in the city’s Monteclare neighborhood.

Police said the altercation turned physical and the second man produced a firearm and fired a gunshot in the victim’s direction. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

A suspect was placed in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Google ROS