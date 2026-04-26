Man killed in Northwest Side fight

Man killed in Northwest Side fightChronicle Media — April 26, 2026
A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a fight on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another 20-year-old man shortly before 5:10 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of North Nottingham Avenue in the city’s Monteclare neighborhood.
Police said the altercation turned physical and the second man produced a firearm and fired a gunshot in the victim’s direction. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
A suspect was placed in custody.
Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.