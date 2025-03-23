Man killed in South Side home

A man was killed Saturday in a South Side home where there was also a fire.

Police said shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a fire at a residence on the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue in the city’s East Hyde Park neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chicago police classified the incident as a homicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Boyd Jarrell, a resident of the 4900 block of South Cornell.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the case.