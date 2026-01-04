Man killed in South Side shooting

A 51-year-old man was killed Saturday on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago police said the man was discovered shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday inside a residence on the 6700 block of South Jeffery Street in the city’s Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head, chest and back.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Marcos Almeida, a resident of the 6700 block of South Jeffery.

There were no suspects in custody as of press time.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.