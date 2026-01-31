Man killed in West Side altercation

A 35-year-old man was killed this morning during a verbal altercation on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. today, the victim was standing outside on the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood and got involved in an altercation with an offender.

The offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim in the head and torso. The offender fled the scene in a red minivan.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.