Man killed in West Side altercation

Man killed in West Side altercationChronicle Media — January 30, 2026
A 35-year-old man was killed this morning during a verbal altercation on Chicago’s West Side.
Shortly before 11:15 a.m. today, the victim was standing outside on the 4800 block of West Ferdinand Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood and got involved in an altercation with an offender.
The offender produced a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim in the head and torso. The offender fled the scene in a red minivan.
The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.
Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.