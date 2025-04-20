Man killed in West Side argument

A 53-year-old man was killed during a verbal altercation Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the victim got into an altercation with an unknown male in a blue vehicle shortly before 5:40 p.m. Friday on the 5600 block of West North Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The offender fired in the victim’s direction and fled eastbound.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Sosimo Sosa. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Sosa died from a gunshot wound to the left eye.

No one was in custody for the murder as of press time.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the case.