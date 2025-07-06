Man killed on CTA platform

A 56-year-old man was killed Saturday night on a CTA platform in Chicago’s Loop.

Police said the man was involved in a physical altercation with an offender at 10:25 p.m. Saturday on the platform on the 100 block of West Lake Street. The victim sustained trauma to the head and Chicago Fire Department personnel discovered him unresponsive.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago police said a suspect was placed in custody and charges are pending.

The victim had not been identified as of press time.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the case.