Man killed on Far North Side

A man was killed Sunday on Chicago’s’ Far North Side.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire personnel responded to a call of a person down on the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood. A witness said a man was discovered in a basement bedroom.

Fire personnel attempted to treat an unresponsive 63-year-old man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene via Resurrection Hospital. Police labeled the incident a homicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as George Levin, a resident of the 7600 block of West Talcott.

There was no one in custody as of press time.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.