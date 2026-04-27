Man killed on Near Northwest Side

A 29-year-old man was killed this morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The man was walking on the 2700 block of West Thomas Street in the city’s West Town neighborhood shortly after 8:45 a.m. today when he was shot by an offender traveling in a silver vehicle.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.