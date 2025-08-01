Man killed on South Side

A 35-year-old man was killed Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Police responded to a call for service shortly before 2:10 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of East 90th Street and found the man lying outside on the ground.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Altmann Mnyuku, address unknown.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the case.