Man killed on South Side

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

The man, while outside at the Dearborn Homes on the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and back.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Chicago Area 3 detectives are investigating the shooting.