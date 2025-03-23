Man killed on South Side

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday morning on the city’s South Side.

The man was standing near the sidewalk on the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood shortly after 11:05 a.m. Three males approached him, produced a firearm and fired at the victim.

The offenders fled in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the incident as of press time.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.