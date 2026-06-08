Man killed on Southwest Side

A man was killed Saturday afternoon on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the 25-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head while on the sidewalk on the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the shooting.