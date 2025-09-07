Man killed on West Side

A Chicago man was killed this morning on the city’s West Side.

Police said the man was standing outside on the 3000 block of West Polk Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood shortly before 10:15 a.m. today when he sustained gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as James Chatman, 57, a resident of the 4200 block of West 21st Place.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of press time.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.