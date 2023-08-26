Man pulled from lake

A man was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday night.

Chicago police said a 65-year-old man was walking on the pier on the 700 block of East 31st Street in the South Side Douglas neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when he accidentally fell into the water.

The Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit responded and recovered the victim from the water. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition for trauma to the body.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.