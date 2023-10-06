Man robbed at CTA station

Chicago Police Department mass transit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery on a CTA train.

Police said the robbery happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Red Line Monroe Street station on the first block of South State Street in the Loop.

A man approached the victim and asked to use his cell phone. When the victim refused, the offender brandished a weapon and took the victim’s phone from his hand while also threatening him.

Police said the offender then got off the train at Monroe Street.

The offender was described as a Black man between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-745-4706.