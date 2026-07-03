Marianjoy helps accident victim reclaim her voice

Linda Budziak never imagined that a bike ride would change her life.

Near the end of her ride in Indiana while visiting friends in 2023, it began to rain. Budziak lost control of her bike and crashed.

The Lemont resident suffered a traumatic brain injury, brain bleed, a broken hip and a broken femur. She was in a coma for more than a week.

When she awoke, she realized the injury had affected her ability to communicate.

“I could understand that my speech wasn’t right,” Budziak said. “I’m a talking person, so that was hard for me.”

She was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. It is most commonly caused by stroke, but it can also result from a traumatic brain injury or other changes to the brain.

The severity and presentation vary from person to person, often affecting daily life, relationships and independence.

Budziak sought help at the Northwestern Medicine Aphasia Center at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.

“When Linda came to our program, I’d say that she was very quiet, very reserved, perhaps a little apprehensive to communicate with new people,” said Michelle Armour, founder of the Aphasia Center at Marianjoy. “She was also apprehensive in reading, which is something that we practice in our group program.

“Over the years that Linda and I have worked together and that she’s been in our group program, she has just grown substantially. She now loves reading, which is wonderful. It’s a hobby of hers.”

Armour said Budziak is the first one to invite new people into the group and make them feel comfortable, striking up a conversation.

“Her communication is so much stronger,” Armour said of Budziak. “She is able to hold stronger conversations now. She’s just more confident. She’s a more confident communicator, so much so that last year she got up in front of a crowd of about 80 people and talked about her aphasia story and her brain-injury story to help us spread awareness of aphasia.”

Armour said people need to be aware of aphasia and that it affects individuals’ communication, but not their intelligence.

She said people can help individuals with aphasia by:

Speaking naturally, but a little bit slower than you might normally

Making eye contact.

Using shorter, simpler sentences.

If a person is struggling to find the right words, give them options, such as “yes” or “no” questions.

Remember that the person is very competent, making sure to acknowledge what they are struggling to say and helping them figure out the message.

Confirm what you think the person is trying to say. Don’t assume you heard something.

“The biggest thing with aphasia is the person knows exactly what they want to say. All the words are there,” Armour said. “It’s just this difficulty getting the words out.”

Budziak said like many people she didn’t know what aphasia was prior to her accident. The help she has gotten from Marianjoy has made a huge difference in her life, she noted.

“I’ve been coming here for 2 ½ years, and I feel that it has helped me,” Budziak said. “My husband feels that I’m more outgoing and more talkative because he couldn’t believe that I got in front of 80 people and did a speech.”

She said she enjoys her weekly trips to Marianjoy to work with others in the aphasia group, especially the new people.

“When I walked in here the first time, I was so scared,” Budziak said. “The reading part was really hard for me. I remember Michelle (Armour) standing by me and she’s like ‘I’m not going to tell you the word, but you’re going to get it’ and I did.”

Budziak is back running a daycare out of her Lemont home with her daughters.

“My daughters would try to get me to read a book to younger-age kids, and if I could read one page, that was a good day,” Budziak remembered. “I have problems with words every once in a while and I tell my daughters, ‘Don’t say it for me’ because it takes me sometimes a minute.

“When I answer the door at the daycare, I want to talk to moms. (My daughters) come up and they’re saying things for me and I said, ‘You can’t do that.’”

Budziak said she is eternally grateful for Armour and Marianjoy.

“Because of her and Marianjoy, I have my speech back,” she said.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com