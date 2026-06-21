Marist senior leads luggage drive for foster children

For many foster children, moving from one home to another can mean carrying their belongings in garbage bags, which oftentimes have trash in them.

After learning about the reality many foster children face, Marist High School senior, Eagle Scout candidate, and Christ the King parishioner Grayson Herr decided to do something.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Herr is leading a community luggage drive at Christ the King Parish in Chicago to provide foster children with suitcases, duffel bags, backpacks, and other travel bags during transitions between homes.



Herr has already reached his goal of 150 pieces of luggage and hopes to reach a new goal of 200 suitcases and bags for donation to Lutheran Child and Family Services in Joliet, which serves foster children and families throughout the region. LCFS has foster care, adoption, counseling and preventative services, as well as a youth emergency shelter.

Community members are invited to donate new or gently used roller bags, carry-on luggage, suitcases, duffel bags, backpacks and other travel bags to Christ the King Parish.

Later this summer, Herr will finish cleaning and sanitizing the donated baggage with fellow Scouts.

Herr started Scouting in seventh grade and has earned the 13 required merit badges and eight additional badges required for the Eagle rank. He will submit his application and meet with the district Boy Scouts of America representative and leaders for his final review. He anticipates his Eagle Scout ceremony taking place in the fall.

Luggage will be collected in the back of church during the 9 and 11 a.m. Masses on Sunday at Christ the King or at the Christ the King rectory.

Christ the King Parish is located at 9235 S. Hamilton Ave.