Mass celebrated for golden anniversary couples

More than 400 couples celebrating 50 years of marriage will be honored Sunday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will be the main celebrant at a Mass for the couples. The Mass will be at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago.

Couples must register for the Mass at https://pvm.archchicago.org/es_MX/events/golden-wedding.

The Mass will be livestreamed at https://youtube.com/live/sHkqyUrSHxI?feature=share.