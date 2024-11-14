Mass honors veterans, first responders

St. Cajetan Parish and the Mendel Catholic Prep Alumni Association will conduct a Mass tonight to honor South Side Chicago Catholic high school veterans and first responders.

The service will include a blessing for retired and active veterans and first responders, as well as a commemoration for those who have passed away.

Veterans being honored served in branches including the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, National Guard, and Air Force, and are alumni of six South Side Chicago Catholic high schools — Brother Rice High School, Little Flower High School (closed), Leo High School, Mendel Catholic Prep High School (closed), Mount Carmel High School, and St. Rita of Cascia High School.

The Mass celebrant will be Rev. Kenneth Budzikowski, pastor of St. Cajetan Parish. Rev. Don Lewandowski, Mendel Catholic Prep Class of ’61, and Deacon Joe Roccasalva will be concelebrate the Mass.

The Mass will begin with a procession featuring the American Legion Post 854 Color Guard, along with posters displaying photos and names of veterans and first responders who have died in the line of duty. A trumpeter from St. Rita of Cascia High School will play “Taps” at the conclusion of the Mass.

The tradition of Veteran Challenge Coins—symbolizing service, pride, and camaraderie—will be distributed prior to the Mass. The coins, featuring service branches on one side and the Mendel Alumni Association on the other, will be distributed to 100 attending veterans.

Tonight’s Mass will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/live/ qYVuu_8NCcM?si= Kt5h4xId8bM5aCgM.

The Mass is at 7 p.m. at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago.