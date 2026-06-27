Mass planned for earthquake victims

The Archdiocese of Chicago will conduct a Spanish-language Mass for the people of Venezuela following earthquakes that rocked the South American country.

The Mass will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Chicago.

Archdiocese officials said the Mass will unite the community in prayer and hope, asking for God’s comfort for all those who have lost loved ones, praying for those who have been injured or displaced, and seeking strength for the physical and spiritual reconstruction of Venezuela.

The liturgy will be an opportunity for the Venezuelan community and all people of goodwill to gather in solidarity, entrusting the nation and its people to God’s care, according to the archdiocese.

Father Sergio Rivas, pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Parish, will lead the service.

St. Mary of the Lake Church is at 4220 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago.