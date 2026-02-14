Mass, veneration planned for Lunar New Year

St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church in Chinatown will celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday with a Mass and veneration of ancestors.

This year’s celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. outside the church with the lighting of firecrackers.

Once inside, parishioners and guests will experience symbolic moments before Mass, including a lion dance in the church aisles to cultural music and St. Therese Chinese Catholic School students performing liturgical dances.

Mass will include choirs singing in English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Indonesian.

After communion, there will be an honoring of ancestors and a distribution of red envelopes.

The church is located at 218 W. Alexander St., Chicago.