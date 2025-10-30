Massey family reacts to verdict with outrage, anger

PEORIA – An emotional press conference called by the family of Sonya Massey followed the trial of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, who was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in the shooting of Massey, 36, a mother of two near Springfield.

The impromptu news conference, held outside the Peoria County Courthouse where Grayson was found guilty after an eight-day trial, was attended by her parents, Donna Massey and James Wilburn; Sontae Massey, her cousin; and other family members and supporters.

Antonio Romanucci, the Massey family attorney, thanked supporters for their efforts, along with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office. The Chicago-based attorney also praised the resilience of the Massey family, who occupied two or three rows of benches inside cramped Felony Courtroom 210 during the entirety of the trial, before addressing the verdict handed down to Grayson by the eight- woman, four-man jury.

“Make no mistake, Sean Grayson is convicted of murder. He is a murderer now. This is not the exact outcome the Massey family was looking for; they wanted first-degree murder,” said Romanucci. “(Sonya Massey) was not a threat; she was never a threat (to Grayson).

“That’s what was proven in this court. The difference is the jury found there was some issue of self-defense, but (Grayson’s) self-defense (claim) was not found to be reasonable and that’s the difference between first- and second-degree murder. We disagree with this.”

Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield branch of the NAACP, said that the verdict brought great pain to the Massey family and their supporters.

“We can’t call the police and feel safe in our own\ homes. That’s what Sonya did. She called for help and she was murdered in her own home. It is not the verdict we wanted, but he will pay.”

“God will provide. Cancer didn’t strike (Grayson’s) body just to strike his body. He will pay,” said Haley, referring to Grayson’s advanced colon cancer.

Tiara Standage, president of the Springfield-based PURPLE (People United for Reform, Power, Liberation and Equity) Coalition, expressed extreme disappointment in the jury’s decision when word reached her outside the courthouse.

“I’m glad Sean Grayson is not getting out of jail, but I also believe it’s a smack in the face to the Massey family. It devalues the life of Black women. It sends a message to police officers that they can do anything they want to us and get a smack on the wrist,” she said.

Wilburn said Grayson should be able to get out of jail “when my daughter gets out of that burial vault and can walk out of Oakwood Cemetery.”

Wilburn called for a classification of aggravated murder in this case and others similar to it. The Massey family patriarch also called for support of the Sonya Massey Act (Senate Bill 1953), which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August.

“There is a difference in this country when you have my (dark) skin color and Grayson’s (white) skin color. We need serious justice, not a miscarriage of justice like we have here in Peoria. We need to pass the George Floyd Policing Act. We need to pass the John Lewis Voting Act. We need to take the Sonya Massey Law across the whole United States,” said Wilburn, his voice rising.

“This man should have never had a badge and a gun,” he added, referring to Grayson’s military and police service record prior to his hiring by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.

Wilburn told reporters and supporters gathered around that his Judeo-Christian upbringing teaches him that he will someday be reunited with his daughter in the afterlife.

“My joy here today is that I know I will see my baby again. Whenever the sun opens and Gabriel blows that horn, I’ll see her again,” he said.

The news conference’s most impactful statements may have been offered by Sontae Massey, a cousin of the victim, who, like most Massey family members, has been at the trial since its onset.

“I’m fueled by rage right now,” he said. “The justice system did exactly what it’s designed to do today. It’s not meant for us.”

Taking reporter’s questions, attorney Romanucci said the trial exposed what he called the vast discrepancies in sentencing ranges between first- and second-degree murder.

“There is such a big gap between the (two) that we need aggravated murder,” he said. “This was aggravated murder if not a first-degree murder outright.”

Romanucci also called into question the racial imbalance of the jury, which was comprised of 11 whites and one Black selected from three jury pools.

“I don’t know if that was a jury of Sonya’s peers,” Romanucci said. “Were they a jury of Grayson’s peers? Overwhelmingly.”

He added that he would urge lawmakers to pass legislation ensuring more fair racial juror balance in criminal jury trials.

Speaking for a second time, Wilburn called the verdict a result of “white privilege” in America.

“Like Richard Pryor said, ‘You go down to a courthouse in this country, you’ll find just-us.’ There is a thing called white privilege … and the jury verdict that came out today is all about white privilege. This was a serious miscarriage of justice,” he said.

Julia Langhorn, a Peorian who had been rallying outside the Peoria County Courthouse with Massey supporters each day of the trial, said justice was not served to Sonya Massey and the Massey family with the jury’s verdict.

“Being found guilty of second degree is an indication that someone on the jury believed that (Sonya) was a threat. I don’t know why we would think our eyes are lying to us with that video. There is no question (Grayson) should have gotten 45-to-life,” said Langhorn.

The news conference ended with Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna, saying a few words of thanks to those who stood by her family since the shooting of her daughter in her home south of Springfield on July 6, 2024 by Grayson. She also had a few words for her daughter’s killer.

“I pray that Sean Grayson gets his just reward,” Donna Massey said, fighting back tears while being supported by family members.