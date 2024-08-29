Matteson teen charged with murder

A 15-year-old Matteson boy has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a relative during a dispute.

At 8 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a shooting outside a residence on the 22000 block of Governors Highway in Richton Park.

Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Jose Moran-Padilla unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moran-Padilla was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, Sheriff’s Police detectives said, they learned that during an argument outside the home, the teen shot the victim in the back and right arm. Officers on the scene recovered a semi-automatic handgun and two firearm magazines, according to police.

The juvenile was then taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of first-degree murder.

The teen appeared for his initial hearing at Juvenile Court on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.