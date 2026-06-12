Medical Examiner appointed to third term

Dr. Ponni Arunkumar has been appointed to a third five-year term to lead the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s reappointment of Arunkumar through 2031.

Preckwinkle noted Arunkumar oversaw Medical Examiner’s Office operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has played an instrumental role in implementing new policies and procedures, shaping the culture of the office while upgrading operations and technology.

“Dr. Arunkumar has effectively led the Medical Examiner’s Office through immense challenges and unprecedented caseloads since 2016,” said Preckwinkle. “I am confident that she is best positioned to advance this critical work with a focus on excellence and innovation as well as compassion for the families whose loved ones fall under her care.”

Under Arunkumar, the office gained accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners. During her tenure, the MEO has also been recognized for multiple programs and initiatives by the National Association of Counties and by Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Arunkumar established the office’s grief counselor program to ensure that loved ones of decedents have guidance and support in making final arrangements for decedents that fall under the MEO’s jurisdiction. She also launched an annual Missing Persons Day event to bring law enforcement, missing persons organizations and other resources under one roof to help families locate missing loved ones. She oversees the MEO’s partnership with the Archdiocese of Chicago to ensure all decedents under the office’s care receive a burial.

Additionally, Arunkumar has collaborated with public health agencies, hospitals, law enforcement and educational institutions in research to help curb deaths from opioid overdoses, homicides, unexplained infant deaths and other causes. Under her leadership, the office launched a public-facing dashboard that allows entities as well as media and the general public to see statistical data and maps to help prevent avoidable deaths.

“It is a privilege to serve as the last physician for the residents who fall under our jurisdiction, ensuring that they are treated with dignity and respect,” said Arunkumar. “I am grateful to President Preckwinkle and the Cook County Board of Commissioners for entrusting me to continue to lead my dedicated and passionate team at the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Arunkumar serves as vice president of NAME, the national professional organization of medical examiners, medicolegal death investigators and death investigation system administrators. She also sits on the Illinois Forensic Science Commission.

Arunkumar’s tenure with the MEO began in 2003, when she was hired as a fellow pathologist. She rose within the ranks of the office, from assistant medical examiner to her appointment as deputy chief medical examiner in 2012 and finally chief medical examiner in 2016. She is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology and in forensic pathology.