Melrose Park man sentenced in Elmhurst road-rage shooting

A Melrose Park man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a road-rage shooting in Elmhurst.

Angelo Navarro, 31, was sentenced today for opening fire on another motorist following a traffic altercation in Fall 2017.

Navarro was sentenced after being found guilty in a three-day bench trial in front of Judge Daniel Guerin which concluded Sept. 11.

Guerin found Navarro guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In 2020, a jury found Navarro guilty of the two charges, as well as reckless discharge.

A month after the October 2020 verdict, the court granted the defense’s motion for a new trial based on the jury verdicts being legally inconsistent.

At 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 2017, Elmhurst police were dispatched to a call of a crash near York Road and Diversey Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a vehicle with a shattered driver’s side window.

Officers also found the driver of that vehicle outside of the car bleeding from his face. He was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The victim had been shot in the left cheek with the bullet exiting his right cheek.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that Navarro and the victim were both waiting at an intersection with Navarro in front of the victim. The victim went around Navarro and drove away at which time Navarro followed and began tailgating him.

Navarro then pulled his vehicle into the oncoming traffic lane next to the driver’s side of the victim’s car and fired his gun through the front passenger side of his vehicle, striking the victim in the face.

“Mr. Navarro’s incredible display of complete disregard for public safety will cost him 18 years of his life behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “In addition to shooting at another motorist, his actions not only endangered the life of the passengers in his vehicle, but also the lives of the motoring public. Thankfully, no other innocent motorists were injured.

“I wish the best to the victim of this shooting who is still physically and emotionally recovering from his injuries. I remind the public once again that if you find yourself involved in a traffic altercation, do not take matters into your own hands. Remain calm, don’t let your emotions get the better of you and if necessary, call 911.

Navarro will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.