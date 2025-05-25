Men killed in Chicago shootings

Two men were killed Friday in shootings in Chicago.

A 42-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon inside a business in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with two offenders inside a business on the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue. The altercation turned physical shortly before 4:25 p.m. Friday when, police said, a 38-year-old man produced a firearm and fired multiple gunshots in the victim’s direction.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest, one gunshot wound to his head and one gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Lamarr Barber, a resident of the 2000 block of West 71st Street in Chicago.

Police said the 38-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, was placed in custody and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The suspect had not been charged as of press time.

Police said the second offender fled westbound on 71st Street on foot. The second offender was not in custody as of press time.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the shooting.

In the other fatal shooting Friday, a 45-year-old man was killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

The man was walking near the street on the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard shortly after 6:50 a.m. Friday when he was approached by a man on foot.

The offender produced a firearm and fired at the victim.

A vehicle approached and a second offender exited the vehicle and opened fire as well.

Both offenders entered the vehicle and fled southbound on Hamlin Avenue.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects were in custody as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.