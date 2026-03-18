Men’s group finds camaraderie, enjoyment in community projects

Nearing the end of his working career, Russ Peterman saved a newspaper article about The Elgin Area Men’s Shed, where retired men gather to do projects.

“One day, I found the article on my breakfast plate. I don’t know why,” the recently retired Bloomingdale resident joked.

Peterman is the newest member of The Elgin Area Men’s Shed, a community organization providing a gathering place and workshop, primarily for men 50 and older. Shed members engage in a range of activities directed by members, such as wood, metal and leather projects.

Additional activities include trips to car shows, ballgames, breakfast/lunch get-togethers, and health- and hobby-related speakers and events.

Paul Reardon, director of the Elgin group, noted that outings have included trips to the local Izaak Walton League, a gun range, Cantigny Park in Wheaton and a sawmill.

The Elgin Shed, established in 2019, is one of less than two dozen Men’s Sheds in the United States.

The concept is big in Australia and the United Kingdom, with more than 1,000 clubs in Australia alone, noted Steve Knight, a founding member of the Elgin group.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, and we have done a lot of projects together,” Knight said. “There is a sense of pride when you get seeing something you did for somebody, as volunteers especially.

“It is great doing things for the community.”

The group’s work has included cabinets and shelves for the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Gail Borden Public Library District and the Elgin Crisis Center.

A current project for the group is revamping a snowmobile trailer donated years ago to the Friends of the Fox River. The refurbished trailer will be used to carry equipment for a proposed Friends summer program showing underserved students in School District U-46 what environmental scientists do.

“We will take them around for two weeks showing them environmental science work,” said Gary Swick, president of Friends of the Fox. “They can get an entry-level job without a college degree and turn it into a career.

“In tree service, you can start as a guy jamming brush into a chipper and advance to a climber. You can go to school and get a PhD in entomology and advance, and all the time work for the same company.”

Swick said the refurbished trailer will allow the Friends group to haul equipment as well as transport students in a 15-passenger van.

Calling himself a “professional volunteer” after 34 years as a teacher at Dundee-Crown High School and 10 years at Northern Illinois University, Swick said a revamped trailer will be a huge benefit for the Friends group – thanks to the Shed men.

“They are turning something that has been sitting in a parking lot for six years into a useful resource,” said Swick, president of Friends of the Fox for 15 years.

Paul Reardon, in his second term as director of the Elgin Area Men’s Shed, said the group’s 32 members come from as far away as Hoffman Estates and Glenview.

The only other Men’s Shed in Illinois is in Morton.

Individuals who know their way around woodworking machinery show those less skilled how to use the tools.

“We have fixed bicycles and given them to veterans, and made toys and given them to organizations for children,” said Reardon, a retired architect.

The South Elgin resident noted that the organization’s $60 annual membership dues go for insurance and other necessities.

Much of the major machinery in the Shed’s garage has been donated to the organization by widows.

Funding from Elgin Township has helped provide hand-held power tools and other items.

Reardon said in nice weather, the group will pop open the garage doors and have a cookout in the front of the property.

“We’ll cook up hot dogs and brats,” Reardon said.

He said the group members enjoy projects that benefit kids.

“We did 43 birdhouse kits for Hawthorne Hill (Nature Center) and we ran out,” Reardon said. “We are bringing 60 kits this year.”

Asked why members attend the group, Harold Burt was quick to respond, “It gets us out of our recliners.”

The Elgin Area Men’s Shed is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1023 St. Charles St., Elgin. For information, email ElginAreaMensShed@gmail.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com