Metropolis seeks aid with Secure Our Future fundraising campaign

Looking to expand its footprint rather than merely staying afloat during tough economic times in the theater industry, the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, in Arlington Heights, is conducting a matching gift fundraising campaign through the end of the year.

The Secure Our Future campaign, designed to revitalize Metropolis’s operations, strengthen its connection to the community and secure its future, has a goal of reaching $571,000 by Dec. 31. Because of significant pledges from a Village of Arlington Heights fund, as well as Metropolis stakeholders, all donations will be matched — dollar for dollar — up to $300,000. Contributions are 100 percent tax deductible.

Metropolis stated that due to the rising cost of goods and the rapid increases in the cost of living, it is facing an operational challenge similar to many performing arts venues around the country, making it more difficult — and more expensive — to offer its services to the community. Donations received through the Secure Our Future campaign are intended to help meet rising costs, reach and retain Metropolis’s artists and administrators, assure a full season of programming, and continue providing educational opportunities and community engagement programs.

All in all, yearly activity at Metropolis includes more than 2,500 local actors, musicians, dancers and students performing and learning at the facility, and as many as 60,000 people participating in programming or attending shows.

Metropolis Artistic Director Brendan Ragan said the process for funding Secure Our Future began with Metropolis securing a subsidy from the village’s Arts & Entertainment Reserve Fund (funded by food and beverage taxes), which funds various events that draw visitors to downtown Arlington Heights.

Ragan said a sub-category includes, “a reserve fund for Metropolis, a ‘rainy day’ fund for roof repairs, money for sudden expenses, that sort of thing. There is over $300,000 in this account, so we requested $200,000 from it for Secure Our Future. We wanted to use the village’s support to help us with one leg of the campaign. The second leg involved our most dedicated supporters, and we received $100,000 from them. Now, we’re taking that $300,000 gift and using that for our matching pledge, up to $571,000.”

Ragan said donations totaled $22,000 as of Nov. 29, with an average gift consisting of roughly $100.

“Our goal is $270,000 for those individual gifts,” he said. “More (money) is coming in, but there’s still work to be done before the end of the year. Some people think we get support from property taxes, but we don’t get a single penny — only from the food and beverage tax — and Metropolis is an economic driver for people coming to downtown Arlington Heights. I know the restaurants love having us, so we help drive that.

“Instead of paring back, we’re looking to refresh and look forward, and strengthen our connection with the community. We have the Theatre for Young Audiences and the School of Performing Arts, community engagement programs for people with disabilities, workshops, camps, classes for all ages. So, we are providing services to the community.

“We also have a goal to complete a full year of programming. But when it comes to hiring administrators or artists, and retaining the people we have now, it’s hard to do with inflation rising so quickly. We also want to secure our future. Next year, we’ll be here 25 years, and we’d like at least another 25. So, we need to be proactive and set up some security. We want to have a really strong foundation moving forward.”

To donate, visit www.metropolisarts.com/future/. For tickets and information about upcoming performances, including “A Christmas Carol,” running through Dec. 24 on the Main Stage, call the box office at 847-577-2121 or visit www.metropolisarts.com.