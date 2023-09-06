Metropolis welcomes ‘Addams Family’ to open busy 2023-24 season

They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re coming to Arlington Heights to kick off the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre’s 2023-24 subscription series with “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” opening Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 28.

The show centers on Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a “respectable” family, unbeknownst to her parents, Gomez and Morticia. Not wanting to upset her mother, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell Morticia. Then, everything is up for grabs when the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“The Addams Family is one of the most enduring pop culture families in American history,” said Metropolis Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. “From (creator) Charles Addams’ comics to TV shows to Netflix, it has multi-generational appeal. They do a really good job of making ‘different’ be all right. They embrace that difference, that quirkiness, as they live in a ‘regular’ world. And it’s that quirky, macabre humor that’s so endearing.”

Things weren’t exactly “regular” for the theater industry after COVID arrived in 2020, but Ragan said, “The wheels are turning and we’re building momentum. We’ve actually had about 200 more subscription sales than last year. Theater in the U.S. was in a pretty strong place before COVID. But when the pandemic hit, many theaters ceased operations, and others tried alternative programming. Then, flash forward to the re-openings in late 2020, and there was a huge appetite for theater at first. Everything seemed back to normal.”

But not completely, as post-COVID inflation woes and other factors kept attendance down compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Overall, theater is in a challenging spot,” Ragan said. “Many people are far more choosy in their entertainment options these days, and more choosy with their spending money. We’re experiencing those same challenges. But we’re fighting through it and excited about a bright future, though we’re still working to secure that future.”

With that in mind, Metropolis has put together an ambitious lineup of programming for the 2023-24 Main Stage season, including “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 25-Dec. 24); “The Music Man in Concert” (Feb. 2-14); “Hooked on a Feeling,” a residency featuring Michael & Angela Ingersoll in concert (Feb. 23-March 3); “9 to 5: The Musical” (May 2-26); and “Million Dollar Quartet” (July 11-Aug. 4).

“Our ‘Christmas Carol’ is a newer version of the classic story — a combination of nostalgia and newness,” Ragan said. “Then we’ll have a 22-person orchestra and full cast focusing on the music of ‘The Music Man.’ ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ is a special concert show curated by Michael and Angela (Ingersoll) just for us. With ‘9 to 5,’ we have the recognizable songs of a beloved figure, Dolly Parton, and then ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ a hit since it first came out.”

In addition to those longer-running shows, Metropolis will also offer a series of performances staged for one or two days only, including “Sentimental Journey” (Sept. 27); The Kingston Trio (Oct. 13-14); An Evening with Ronnie Rice (Oct. 28); “Something’s Coming: A Tribute to Broadway” (Nov. 2); “A Bing Crosby Christmas” with Jared Bradshaw featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters (Dec. 4-5); “Celtic Angels Christmas” (Dec. 11); and The Second City Presents; “What the Elf?” (Dec. 31) to round out the calendar year.

The series continues in 2024 with “Songs of Bernadette Peters” (Jan. 11); Frank Ferrante in “An Evening with Groucho” (Jan. 13); “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly: The Music of Julie Andrews” (March 21); “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” (April 5); and “Thanks for the Memories: A USO Tribute Encore” (May 21).

“Doing the smaller things is a really great way to expand the breadth of options at Metropolis,” Ragan said. “We don’t want to appeal to one particular demographic, so we have a lot of different things happening. Whether it’s Christmas music or humor or talented vocalists, we truly have something for everyone.”

Metropolis also will present its Student Matinee Series, geared toward younger audiences, during the 2023-24 season. Productions include “Pinocchio” (Oct. 16-20); “Finding Nemo, JR.” (Oct. 26-27); “Frindle” (Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 21-22); and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” (March 13-15).

“With COVID, we all got separated with the way we meet and gather,” Ragan said. “Now, you can trust that when you come to Metropolis, you’ll see something broadly appealing and reignite that joy of attending a live performance — and have a really good time doing it.”

For tickets, and more information, call the Metropolis box office at 847-577-2121 or visit www.metropolis.com.