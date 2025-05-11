Migrants charged with stealing from Oak Brook stores

Five Venezuelan migrants, all male juveniles residing in Chicago, have been charged with stealing from two Oak Brook stores.

All five juveniles appeared at detention hearings Tuesday where Judge Chantelle Porter ordered three of them detained.

Each of the juveniles was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Additionally, three of the juveniles were also charged with one count of robbery, also a Class 2 felony; one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer and one count of misdemeanor retail theft.

One of them also faces an additional charge of misdemeanor assault.

Two of the individuals each face an additional charge of retail theft, a Class 3 felony. One of those juveniles is also charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; and one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

Shortly after 3:40 p.m. Monday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call of a retail theft at Macy’s, 1 Oak Brook Center. It is alleged that two of the juveniles entered the store, selected six items of clothing, valued at more than $300, and entered a fitting room where they cut off the security sensors.

It is further alleged that the juveniles then exited the store without paying for the merchandise. Oak Brook police took the suspects into custody.

Police said a 13-inch kitchen knife, with an 8-inch blade, was recovered from the waistband of one of the juveniles.

Earlier that same day, at 3 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a call of a retail theft at Nordstrom, 10 Oak Brook Center. It is alleged that three juveniles entered the store and one of the juveniles entered a fitting room.

The boy then exited the fitting room at which time a loss prevention officer allegedly discovered that an item valued at $138 was missing from the store.

All three juveniles then exited the store, where they were met by the loss prevention officer. The juveniles struggled with the loss prevention officer, with one of them throwing a punch.

The three minors fled into the mall, where police officers took them into custody following a brief chase.

“With the school year coming to a close and the warm weather upon us, the Oak Brook Mall will certainly be a destination for many this summer,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “While the mall and the entire Oak Brook community is extremely welcoming, I want to emphasize that it is welcoming only to those who obey the law.

“The Oak Brook Police Department is extremely well-trained and prepared to arrest anyone who comes to the mall or Oak Brook intent on criminal activity. In DuPage County, we will not stand for the type of behavior alleged against these defendants, who, thanks to the alert loss prevention officers and the Oak Brook Police Department, quickly found themselves arrested and charged and now facing prosecution.

“What I find particularly troubling is the allegation that in one of the incidents, one of the accused armed himself with a 13-inch knife. Thankfully, no one was injured and all five of the juveniles were safely taken into custody. Make no mistake, law enforcement in DuPage County remains vigilant and if you steal from any of our retail establishments, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted. Once again, I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for their continued efforts in protecting our local businesses and keeping the Oak Brook Mall safe for all of us to enjoy.”

“These five illegal migrants came to Oak Brook with criminal intentions and they were met with a large-scale police response to bring them to justice,” said Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis. “The offenders believed they could outrun the police and one was armed with a large knife.

“They found out that our officers are well-prepared for any incident they encounter and we will continue to proactively police our borders.

“I would like to thank our team for their bravery and all the great work they do on a daily basis. I’d also like to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for charging these offenders with multiple felonies, which sends a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

A Class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. A Class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison.