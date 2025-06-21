Misericordia founder remembered as ‘fearless pioneer’

The founder of Misericordia, a Chicago-based nonprofit serving children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, is being remembered for “shaking society from prejudices” against disabled individuals.

Sister Rosemary Connelly, RSM, died Thursday at Misericordia Heart of Mercy. She was 94.

She guided Misericordia for more than 50 years.

“For more than seven decades as a religious Sister of Mercy, Sister Rosemary gave proof to the principle that every person is created in God’s image and worthy of respect and dignity,” Cardinal Blase Cupich archbishop of Chicago, said in a statement. “A fearless pioneer in making that core value real in the lives of the people she served and their families, she created innovative programs and gathered the resources to bring them to life.

“Renowned for her indefatigable work ethic, she was an irresistible advocate who raised awareness about the challenges and inequities facing people with disabilities. In doing so, she altered the existing paradigm, shaking society from prejudices that had governed decisions for centuries.”

Rosemary Connelly was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Chicago to Bridget and Peter Connelly from County Mayo, Ireland.

She attended Chicago parochial schools and joined the Sisters of Mercy when she was 18 years old. She taught in several Archdiocesan school while continuing her studies.

In 1959, Sister Rosemary earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science from St. Xavier University. She also earned a Master of Arts degree in sociology from St. Louis University in 1966 and a Master’s degree in social work from Loyola University Chicago in 1969.

Sister Rosemary was awarded the University of Notre Dame’s 2023 Laetare Medal, considered the oldest and most prestigious honor given to an American Catholic. She also received numerous honorary degrees, awards, and honors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marie and Patricia; and two brothers, Donald and Joe

Sister Rosemary is survived by a sister, Kathryn Connolly; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

She had the motto “Love Serves Joyfully” inscribed in her profession ring.

Sister Rosemary was a teacher, social worker, and for 56 years, administrator of Misericordia Heart of Mercy.

In 1969 when Sister Rosemary was appointed administrator of Misericordia on Chicago’s South Side, there were no services for children with disabilities. She started programs designed to help children achieve the highest level of independence possible.

In 1976, Sister Rosemary, 39 children and 35 staff members moved to the former site of Angel Guardian Orphanage at 6300 N. Ridge on Chicago’s North Side.

Today, Misericordia serves more than 600 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Sister Rosemary was instrumental in developing a compassionate and holistic approach to caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and set the tone for Misericordia, believing in the potential of each and every individual and in their right to life and one worth living.

She oversaw a far-reaching program that has become one of the nation’s leading communities for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and includes not only Misericordia’s 600 residents, but also an outreach program with 1,200 employees and thousands of volunteers both on- and off-campus.

Sister often said, “At Misericordia, we look upon each of our children and adults as a person with individual needs, feelings, aspirations, limitations and gifts. Each one is unique, a gift to us today, a loving person made by God with a purpose in life – no matter how wrapped in mystery that purpose is. We believe, we accept, we love each person and we are better people because they have touched our lives.”

Cardinal Cupich said that Sister Rosemary enlisted thousands to support her mission.

“She changed the minds and opened their hearts and taught them to see people with disabilities as worthy of everything they needed to live fully,” Cupich said. “It was simply hard to say no to Sister Rosemary because she was not asking for herself, she was asking for common human decency toward people often seen as ‘less than’ or ‘other.’

“While she received numerous awards for her work, we will remember Sister Rosemary foremost as the heart of the Heart of Mercy. We vow to carry on her work and invite all to join us. In this month when we celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we give thanks to God for Sister Rosemary’s heart, her amazing life, outstanding leadership, and steadfast love.”

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday at Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago. Free parking is available at 14 W. Superior.

Sister Rosemary’s funeral Mass will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/live/VbFj25BgI6Q.

Internment will be private.

Memorials can be made to the Misericordia Foundation c/o The Sister Rosemary Connelly Fund, www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/.

