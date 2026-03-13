Navy vet, rights advocate, looks to join 4th Congressional District race

Lindsay Church would have ordinarily been happy to support one of the 4th Congressional District candidates running in a primary, but with the circumstances surrounding how the Democratic primary shaped up Church has decided to run in the general election as an independent.

The current officeholder, Chuy Garcia, announced at the last minute that he wouldn’t run for reelection, and his chief of staff at the time, Patty Garcia (no relation), was the only candidate who filed to be on the Democratic primary ballot. Church, a Navy veteran and the executive director of Minority Veterans of America advocacy group, was one the several candidates who decided to jump into the race as an independent.

“I believe that, in our community, we are at our point where our choices are limited by the party system,” Church said.

There are no contested primary battles for the major parties. Republican Lupe Castillo is also running unopposed.

Church’s priorities generally align with progressive politics that dominated the district.

Church is calling for universal healthcare, student loan debt relief, and immigration reform and said experience in working across the aisle and the understanding of what it takes to get the laws passed are Church’s strong points.

The 4th District spans much of the majority-Hispanic portions of Chicago’s west and southwest sides, as well as west Cook County suburbs and a portion of eastern DuPage County. Garcia has represented the district since 2019.

Castillo, who is the 22nd Ward Republican Committeeperson, ran against Garcia in the last two elections. Teacher Ed Hershey, of Bridgeport, is running as a sole Working Class Party candidate in the primary. When Hershey ran in the 4th District in 2024, he earned 5.11 percent of the vote, which was enough to make the Working Class Party an established party in the district under state law. This status not only guaranteed the party a spot on the ballot for the next two years but significantly lowered the voter signature threshold to get on the ballot.

Aside from Church, political lobbyist Mayra Macías, of Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward), and Lyons Mayor Chris Getty are trying to get on the ballot as independents. They must collect between 10,816 and 17,304 signatures from registered 4th District voters by May 18.

Church currently lives in Berwyn with a spouse and a 2-year-old child. A child of a single mother, who was a veteran herself, Church joined the U.S. Navy after the 9/11 attacks. They retired from the Navy due to health issues that required so many surgeries that they weren’t sure of the exact number at the top of their head, except that it was somewhere between 12 and 15.

Upon their discharge, Church attended the University of Washington. Church found that veterans, especially LGBTQA+ veterans, weren’t getting enough support – which led Church to found what would become Minority Veterans of America.

The nonprofit lobbied for polices and bills that supported veterans in general and LGBTQA+ veterans specially. Church said President Donald Trump’s second administration is undoing of much of the group’s accomplishments prompting the need for action.

“This was never my initiation to run for office,” Church said. “I ran a nonprofit for a reason. Had this been done right, I would’ve fought for a candidate in the primary.”

But since there was no “open primary,” Church decided to run. There was also a feeling that only got stronger as they campaigned as an independent – that a two-party system didn’t serve the voters well.

“If elected, I would caucus mostly with the Democrats, but I believe we are at the time point where we should want [politicians] to earn our vote and not just expect it,” Church said. “I’m fighting for a country, not a political party.”

Church decried the “election industry” that, they said, relies on the two-party system where support comes down to party affiliation rather than candidate quality.

“There’s a vested interest in keeping us divided, because you make billions of dollars every two years,” Church said. “Corporations are not people, that people should get real support from voters.”

Church acknowledged support to shift spending away from the military and more toward education, healthcare and human services. Church said that, as someone who benefitted from publicly funded healthcare and subsidized education because of their service, Americans shouldn’t have to risk their lives to get those benefits.

“I believe the mark of a great nation is how well our people are cared for, and not how strong our military is,” Church said.

While VA health system isn’t perfect, Church argued that it was still better than private health insurance, where “every one of us is a medical crisis away from destitution.” Church said they would advocate expanding mental health services across the board, as well as legalizing cannabis on a federal level.

“I believe we need ICE off our streets and an immigration [system that is fair and just and doesn’t criminalize people for trying to live a better life.” Church added

Church also supports reforming ballot access laws, arguing that non-party candidates should have the same signature requirements as established party candidates. Church also believe that requiring candidates to collect nominating petitions on paper ballot filled out by hand was outdated. However, some of those policies, such as signature requirements, are decided on state level.

Church acknowledged that many of their positions were largely in line with most candidates’ generally progressive tilt. As Church sees it, if everyone does make it on the ballot, it would be a primary, where policy differences are more likely to be minor – it’s the experience that matters. Church argued that their experiences as a veteran, a person with disabilities, and a non-binary person brings something unique to the table.

Church said advocacy is also a strong suit the candidate would bring to the office.

“I’ve actually passed laws,” Church said. “I think the thing we focus on a lot, we focus on something that looks best on social media. We need someone who’s ready to make laws on Day 1.”

When asked about how close the candidate is to getting the 10,816 signatures, Church said the campaign has about 500 signatures as of March 12 and hopes to double that number over the weekend and expects the pace to pick up as the weather gets warmer.

Church has tried to focus efforts on the west portion of the district, as well as in Berwyn, to avoid potential overlap with other candidates.

“If I don’t make the ballot, I want to make sure someone else does,” Church said. “We’re all willing to put time and (effort), and I want someone to vote for who is independent, even if it’s not me.”

Church attended a March 1 rally against US/Israeli war in Iran organized by 7th District candidate Kina Collins. Sigcho-Lopez forcefully denounced Trump administration’s actions in a different rally held on Feb. 28 without commenting on the Iranian government’s violent response to the latest wave of protests a few weeks earlier.

When asked about their position on the war, Church began by describing Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader killed in a strike, as a “horrible human being who led a regime that has been oppressing its own people for decades,” and “would never cry when evil leaves this place.” But Church opposes the war because believing the administration entered it without considering the consequences or the complexities on the ground.

What was missing, Church said, was a thoughtful consideration and debate.

“That’s the significant reason why the President is required to go to Congress (before starting a war) – because if you send our kids to war, there better be a good reason,” Church said.