New Coors fundraising campaign looks to bring money, volunteers to underserved Chicago neighborhoods

Molson Coors drink and brewing company, which has been based in Chicago since 2019, is trying to give back to the city by raising money for organizations that work to bring resources and opportunities to communities that haven’t seen much investment.

The Cheers to Our Neighborhoods campaign, which kicked off in late June, is made up of two components — a fundraising campaign and community volunteering. The company is encouraging Chicagoans to donate to two nonprofits that work on the South and West sides of the city — My Block, My Hood, My City, which works to support and expand opportunities for teens, and Chicago Cares, which works with other nonprofits to encourage volunteering. If donations reach $50,000, Molson Coors will match the donation — which, on top of the $100,000 it donated at the campaign, would bring them a total of $200,000.

Molson Coors is also organizing volunteer events that will involve its own employees, community residents and anyone else who might want to join in. For the next few months, they plan on focusing those efforts on West Side’s Little Village neighborhood and Northwest Side’s Belmont Cragin and Hermosa neighborhoods. Michael Nordman, Molson Coors’ senior manager of community affairs, told Chronicle Media that they picked those neighborhoods at the two nonprofits’ suggestion.

My Block, My Hood, My City (M3) was founded in 2015 by Jahmal Cole. While volunteering at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, he realized that many teens have never been outside their neighborhoods and didn’t realize what kind of opportunities might be out there. Cole started out with the Explorers program, where he took teens from majority-Black neighborhoods like Englewood and North Lawndale to places like the Devon Avenue, a shopping strip in the West Ridge neighborhood that has one of Chicago area’s highest concentration of businesses owned by immigrants from the Indian subcontinent. M3 has since launched other programs, including a program that repairs hoops in the city basketball courts, which is important in communities where recreational opportunities are often in short supply, and a program to decorate Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a major South Side throughfare, for Christmas.

Chicago Cares seeks to address another issue common in less well-off communities — there are people and organizations that want to do something to improve their communities, but they don’t have the manpower to do it. It works with existing community organizations and matches them with volunteers. Similar to M3, one of their goals is to expand horizons — volunteers get to see communities they might have never visited before first-hand, which Chicago Cares hopes would challenge stereotypes and inspire them to stay involved.

Nordman told Chronicle Meida that they decided to work with M3 and Chicago Cares because “they do a lot of work for neighborhood revitalization.”

He said that, over the next year, they plan to focus on getting the word out about the campaign. Several sports organizations, most notably, the DePaul Blue Demons and Chicago Fire football club agreed to promote the campaign at their games.

While Molson Coors would be happy to see the fundraising goal reached quickly, Nordman said they “haven’t set any sort of end date or goal date” for the campaign.

“Right now, we’re focusing on the first year and making it as successful as possible,” he said.

Donations can be made online, either via the campaign page on Molson Coors’ website or on M3’s and Chicago Cares’ respective sites.

Nordman said that they plan to focus the volunteering efforts on Little Village, Belmont Cragin and Hermosa through Spring 2026. The three neighborhoods have a few things in common — they are majority-Hispanic, traditionally working class and had seen a spike in ICE raids during the second Trump Administration, something that hurt businesses and organizations because many immigrants became more worried about being out in public, even if they had legal status.

“In the beginning of the campaign, we were like, where was the greatest needs?” he said. “There’s 77 (officially designated Chicago community areas), we could choose from many. We wanted to find good spots where we could help the most individuals.”

Molson Coors already did several community clean-ups. According to Molson Coors spokesperson Kallie Theiler, as of Aug. 1, the next clean-up in Little Village is planned for some time in October. The details are still being worked out, so she didn’t have the exact time and location.

Nordman said that both facets of the campaign accomplish the same thing.

“(Chicago) is not just our business hub, it’s our home,” he said. “We want to celebrate those places we call home.

Ultimately, Nordman said, promoting volunteering goes well with what Molson Coors puts out.

“I think that’s the big part of why we’re personally involved — we have a product that brings everyone together at those happy moments, and it’s a great way for us to give back to the city that has given a lot to us,” he said.

To find out more about Cheers to Our Neighborhoods, visit https://www.molsoncoors.com/cheers-to-our-neighborhoods