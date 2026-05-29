New transit funding will go toward security, service improvements

The Regional Transportation Authority Board of Trustees unanimously approved a plan for distributing about $132.2 million in new revenue to the CTA, Metra and Pace later this year.

This is a portion of around $320 million in funding that Chicago area transit agencies are expected to get thanks to the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act. The rest will be allocated later. About half of the initial funding will go toward security and safety improvements, but it is also allocating some funds toward service improvements, as well as initiatives to make transfers between three modes of transportation more seamless.

The May 21 board meeting was the last meeting for RTA in its current form. Effective June 1, the agency transitioned to the Northern Illinois Transit Authority. At first, it will be little more than a name change, but NITA will gradually assume more powers and responsibilities. All four agencies will get new boards in September, and it will be up to the newly formed NITA board to decide how to spend the rest of the new revenue.

Safety funding

About 45 percent of the funding, $59.6 million, will go toward safety improvement. The CTA will get around $20 million of that to hire more off-duty Chicago police officers to provide extra security, nearly doubling their head count from 99 to 180. The CTA would also get an extra $10 million to increase the number of K-9 units from 164 to 200. But not all that money will go toward law enforcement – another $2 million would be used to expand CTA’s Safe Ride Specialists Crisis Intervention Team pilot program, with trained social workers seeking to de-escalate volatile situations without involving law enforcement, and connecting riders to social services they may need.

Unlike CTA and Pace, Metra has its own police force, and it will get $3.8 million to hire 14 more officers, plus six supervisory officers. Of that amount $500,000 will go toward restarting the pre-pandemic program that provides extra late-night security on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line. Metra plans to equip train conductors with body cameras, and the amendment will send $1.4 million to cover software and maintenance costs.

Pace will get $3 million to install driver shields on buses that don’t already have them. This is something NITA Act already requires CTA and Pace to do on all its buses.

An additional $12 million will go to pay for the Office of Cook County Sheriff’s Department to provide regional security regional.

Service Improvements

About $54 million would go toward service improvements, a category that includes some behind the scenes repairs, such as $10 million to help CTA reduce “slow zones” – sections of the “L” lines where track conditions make it unsafe for trains to travel at full speed. Other items will be more immediately visible.

CTA will get $1.5 million to increase service frequences on bus routes 8/Halsted, 35 31st/35th, 74/Fullerton and 85/Central, so that riders don’t have to wait more than 10 minutes for the bus most of the day. $750,000 will toward extending Route 57/Laramie north. While the board memo doesn’t elaborate on how far north it will go, the route currently doesn’t go past Armitage Avenue, creating a major service gap on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Metra will get a total of $5.5 million to help accomplish one of the NITA Act mandates – to pilot switching the Rock Island District line to a “regional rail” model, where trains would travel with more “L”-like frequences. Pilot must kick off by the start of 2027. Metra is already buying single-level battery-powered train sets to help achieve that goal, and the extra funding will be used to train crews.

Both CTA and Metra will get funding to hire more maintenance staff to clean their trains more regularly.

Pace will get $5.5 million to hire staff for all its garages, allowing it to expand weekend service.

Customer Experience

RTA/NITA plans to use $2 million to add new signage at “key transfer locations” throughout the region. This will include real-time arrival digital displays. Currently, the arrival information is fragmented. For example, at Evanston’s Davis Street station, which is served by Metra trains, “L” trains and CTA and Pace buses, there are separate displays for “L” trains and the buses, and no displays for Metra trains. The new displays would, for example, allow riders getting off the Metra train at Davis to see how long they’d have to wait for an “L” train or a bus, and vice versa.

The map shared during the May meeting shows over 40 locations that are usually, but not always, served by more than one transit agency. The list most notably includes downtown Aurora, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Des Plaines, Joliet, Naperville and Waukegan stations, Orchard Shopping Center, Harvey Transportation Center, Schaumburg’s Northwest Transportation Center, Forest Park, Midway and Rosemont transit centers, and the Lake Cook Road Metra station.

RTA officials previously indicated they will prioritize 10 transfer hubs that are served by more than one agency but declined to give specifics.

Another $1 million will go toward adding more real-time arrival displays on CTA bus stops.

The amended budget also includes funding to fulfill a NITA Act provision requiring transit agencies to add multilingual signs at stations that serve areas with significant non-English speaking population. CTA already has multilingual signs at a handful of “L” stations – for example, the Halsted Orange Line station has signs in Chinese, English and Spanish; $350,000 will go toward more signs on the Orange Line, which serves neighborhood with significant Chinese-speaking and/or Spanish-speaking populations, Pink Line stations serving predominantly Mexican American Little Village and suburban Cicero, and Loop stations that serve major tourist destinations.

Other major provisions

NITA Act requires all three agencies to standardize reduced fares for elementary, hogh school and college students as well as members of the military. It also requires the agencies to create discount programs for low-income riders and victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. The act also requires all three agencies to set up automatic fare caps with $10 million going toward fulfilling those mandates.

There is also funding to help municipalities cope with the People Over Parking Act, a section of the NITA Act that will prohibit municipalities from imposing parking minimums within a half-mile of a rail station or an intersection served by at least two bus routes, and within one-eighth of a mile of a rail line or a bus route. There is some ambiguity in the language – most notably, it’s not clear how limited services such as commuter express buses count toward that limit.

RTA/NITA will get $400,000 to help municipalities rewrite their zoning codes and regulations to comply with the new requirements, and another $100,000 to develop a “model ordinance” that municipalities can use as a template.

During the May meeting, several RTA directors expressed support for the amended budget.

“I truly commend you for what has been done to move us forward and set up NITA for where they can [hit the ground] running, “said director Brian Sager, who represents McHenry County.

Tom Kotarac, one of the four directors representing Chicago, praised the amendment as being “in the spirit and letter of NITA” with emphasis on regional planning and collaboration.

“No more – how much is this thing getting, and this service board, and this geography, this is really regional,” he said.

Kotarac added that he would like to see some of the new funding go toward making “quick capital improvements that are customer-friendly and show early progress for NITA,” such as repairing an out-of-service elevator.