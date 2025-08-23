Newer used cars under $20,000 a tough find, study shows

Car buyers in the Chicago and Rockford areas are having a tougher time finding newer used vehicles under $20,000, a new study shows.

In six years, the amount of three-year-old cars selling for under $20,000 has dropped by at least 39 percentage points in both metropolitan markets, according to iSeeCars.com, a data-driven car search and research company.

In 2019, both the Chicago and Rockford markets had more than 50 percent of car sales being vehicles under $20,000. Now, vehicles under the $20,000 mark make up just 11 percent of sales in both regions.

Back in 2019, 51.5 percent of three-year-old cars in the Chicago market sold for under $20,000. Now, only 11.6 percent of three-year-old cars in the Chicago market sell for under $20,000.

Rockford has seen an even bigger drop in affordable used cars. In 2019, 58.8 percent of three-year-old cars sold for under $20,000 in Rockford. That was one of the highest percentages in the country, iSeeCars.com analysts said. Today, only 11.4 percent of vehicles that are three years old sell for under $20,000 in the Winnebago County city.

“Rockford had almost 10 percent more than the national average of sales under $20,000 in 2019,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars.com. “It has a bigger percentage drop than most other areas.”

Brauer said part of the reason for higher used cars prices is because of fewer cars being produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This loss of new car production during the pandemic between 2020 and 2022 set up today’s used car market scarcity,” Brauer said. “With prices substantially higher on popular high-volume models, used car shoppers are being forced to buy older models with more miles to stay within their budget.”

Brauer said the Chicago and Rockford affordable vehicle percentages dropping could also signal a change in choices.

“Were more people in compact cars and did the demographics shift with more people looking to get into SUVs so the average purchase price went up?” he asked.

From 2019-25, three-year-old Nissan Sentras sold in Rockford jumped from an average sale price of $12,875 to $18,110 – an increase of more than 40 percent.

Other used cars seeing big jumps in the Rockford market in the six-year period were:

Honda Civics, going from $17,197 to $22,915 – a 33-percent leap

Chevrolet Equinoxes, increasing from $17,877 to $23,493, a 31-percent bump

Toyota Corollas, rising from $14,909 to $19,313, a 29-percent jump

Chevrolet Traxes, hiking from $15,260 to $18,347, a 20-percent rise

“It really shows the number of cars deemed ‘pretty affordable’ has dropped,” Brauer said. “They are only 11.4 percent of the market now across the country when they used to be 50 percent.

“Smaller cars saw a bigger price jump. More people went to small cars and the prices went up a bunch. The percentage increase for smaller used cars was higher.”

Brauer advised people seeking lower used car prices to expand their geographic search.

“Go outside your local area and you might find better deals,” the analyst said. “You may want to look 100 to 200 miles outside your area.

“People may have done the same thing and raided your market to get cheaper cars. Over time, things do balance out.”

While 98 percent of three-year-old Honda Civics sold for under $20,000 in Rockford in 2019, only 12 percent of three-year-old Civics dealt this year have sold for under $20,000.

Chevy Equinoxes have also seen big drops in affordability in Rockford. In 2019, 82 percent of three-year-old Equinoxes sold for under $20,000. This year, only 30 percent of three-year-old Equinoxes have sold for under $20,000.

Brauer said tariffs do not have a direct impact on used cars, but could play a factor because of the close link between new and used vehicles.

“New and used vehicles are tied together,” Brauer said. “People who are on the fence may lean toward used cars.

“Tariffs could impact used cars on a secondary level, but a lot of new cars are moving right now because of the tariff talk. It’s like gas going up the same day a hurricane happens. That car was on the dealership lot three months ago, but could be impacted by tariffs.”

Brauer expects the electric vehicle market to drop with EV requirements being rolled back for automakers.

“There will be fewer EVs because of dropping the incentive to build and buy them,” Brauer said. “The automakers will say it’s fine if we make fewer electric vehicles.”

He said people in the market for an electric vehicle may want to get one before Sept. 30 to take advantage of the incentives or wait because prices “will drop like a stone” once the incentives end.

Brauer said with lower supply, EV prices may start going up again in a couple years.

“People will start to buy them again without the incentives,” he said.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com