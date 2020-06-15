No parade, no problem for organizers of Drag March for Change in Boystown

Overheard in the middle of a closed Halsted Street in Chicago on June 14: “If we can’t have a parade, we can have a protest.”

While this wasn’t the Chicago Pride Parade held annually each June in Chicago, the Drag March for Change in Boystown caused many fans to remember.

The protest had some people saying they would miss the pride parade, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re here in solidarity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” said participant Alexa Cardelli of Logan Square.

“I think it’s even more poignant that we are here in Boystown where this protest is happening in, in June … Pride Month,” Cardelli said.

Drag queens and supporters for many causes stepped out in high heels or regular walking shoes for the Sunday late afternoon march and rally.

The breezy blue-sky weather in Boystown featured low humidity and 66 degrees.

Volunteers handed out free water and Gatorade bottles plus sealed snacks for the hundreds of protesters who turned out.

Like a valet, volunteers were also seen holding bottles of hand sanitizer, offering a spritz or two of the clear gel on each appreciative hand.

One participant handed out free posters handmade by a drag queen with a parent.

“Everyone just needs to be treated equal because everyone’s human,” said this protester.

“Everyone deserves to be loved no matter what.”

Once the march began after a pause near Belmont Avenue, it moved quickly.

Journalists and photographers were challenged with the speed of the march and jockeyed for best positions to stay ahead of marchers.

There were the chants supporting Black Lives Matter as well as chants remembering the names of people who died as victims of police brutality.

George Floyd’s death last month had people calling out Floyd’s name.

“We’re here to support all of the black lives that have been lost because of police brutality,” said participant Andrea Ciocirlan of the south Loop.

“We have to take responsibility because unfortunately, we have created these issues.”

“I’m here, like everyone else is, just trying to be here for the movement, show our voices, amplify voices, all that and above,” said Rachel Slurrz of Westchester, a participant who wore drag costume attire.

The march started on Halsted Street at Belmont Avenue and moved north on Halsted to Grace Street near West Bradley Place.

Many people wore PPE masks in rainbow colors. They also donned bright rainbow flair such as boas or multicolored sunglasses.

Spectators watched from their apartment windows or stood on balconies watching the action below.

As people marched, signage included calling for the defunding of police departments and no justice, no peace.

Were protesters making an impact?

“I hope so,” said one protester, during the march.

“Yes, I believe so,” said another marcher.

The protest included the rally at Grace and Halsted Streets.

There, a stage was brought out in the middle of the street where speakers and organizers led speeches and chants with the audience.

Early in the rally portion, protesters took a knee. Arms were raised with hands in a fist. Kneeling or standing, the message stood strong for those all in.

“We just want to show our support and stand in solidarity with everything going on,” Alexa Cardelli said.