Nonprofit gets individuals into high-tech careers

Being her family’s go-to for tech issues even though the youngest, Henrietta Eghan learned to love technology.

The Romeoville resident even considered being a technical writer or a professor.

Her father suffering a stroke put a halt to those plans as she left Lewis University to become a full-time caregiver, working multiple jobs to support her family.

“When I paused my college plans, I thought it would give my family the stability we needed while helping my dad recover from his stroke,” Eghan said. “But as time went on, I came to understand that it was not something he could fully recover from. I wanted to make the most of the time we had left and give him the best care and environment possible while still building a future for myself.

“That is what drew me to tech. It is one of the few fields where you can work from anywhere and still grow professionally. The flexibility and the potential for financial stability really stood out to me and motivated me to find a tech program.”

Eghan, who was born in Ghana and raised in the United States, came across Per Scholas, a nonprofit advancing economic equity through technology training and career access. As one of the organization’s largest campuses, Per Scholas Chicago partners with more than 100 employers to design free industry-aligned training aimed at preparing local talent for high-growth technology careers.

“Finding Per Scholas felt like the turning point because it gave me the training and support I needed to finally take that leap into the tech world,” Eghan said.

Getting started

Eghan, who speaks four languages, admits she was a little overwhelmed starting the nonprofit’s classes.

“At first, I was intimidated because I was surrounded by people with master’s degrees, engineers, and others who seemed much more experienced than me,” Eghan said. “So I told myself it was time to buckle down and study hard. But what I quickly learned was that Per Scholas was not just about textbooks or tests. Their interactive teaching style, both virtual and in person, made building a career in tech feel real and possible.

“What really stood out was the community. Everyone came from different backgrounds; and we all shared resources, advice, and encouragement. Whenever I got stuck, someone always had a tool or explanation that helped things finally click. It felt like we were all lifting each other up.”

Kate Doyle, managing director of Per Scholas, said the program provides training at no cost to learners.

“We provide tuition-free immersive tech training,” Doyle said.

Training is offered in information technology support, cybersecurity and Cloud technology Mondays through Fridays at Per Scholas’ campus in the Chicago Loop.

Criteria are that participants must be within a 50-mile radius of Chicago and low- to moderate-income individuals. The average person enters Per Scholas earning an average of $17,000 per year.

After 15 weeks of training, individuals can earn a starting salary of $50,000 per year.

“It is a big commitment, but participants get an associate’s degree in 15 weeks,” Doyle said. “It’s popular with clients who are interested in getting to work. It is not going to take them two to four years to get training.”

She said the program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with it being fairly common for participants in the program having weekend jobs.

The Per Scholas program has made a name for itself, Doyle noted.

“We work with Fortune 500 companies,” Doyle said.

Per Scholas serves 25 markets across the country.

“There is a demand for technology roles,” Doyle said.

Ramping up

The Per Scholas managing director said that the nonprofit will serve 175 students at its Chicago campus this year, but is on the path to ramp that up to 500 students annually.

“People need the training,” Doyle said. “There is a lot of uncertainty in the labor market.”

Per Scholas gets its money from corporate sponsors and does get some government funding through contracts.

The Per Scholas representative noted that the program isn’t for everyone.

“We have a couple of strict requirements. To get accepted, you have to have an interview, assessment and do the pre-work,” Doyle said. “It is career training. It is similar to an employer’s’ 90-day policy. You can have up to two absences or three tardies, then you at risk of dismissal.

“When participants get out into the workforce, they know employers expect you to be punctual and professional.”

She admitted the requirements are tough for some students.

“It can be their number one challenge and their biggest opportunity,” Doyle said. “It is the consistency that we offer that is the most relevant.”

The health care track that the nonprofit will be starting next year is in direct response to employer partners’ input.

Doyle noted that Per Scholas places 80 percent of its graduates in tech jobs.

“Employers feel confident and choose us to work with,” she said.

In Chicago, where the tech sector has grown 18 percent in the last decade and women make up just 23 percent of the high-tech workforce, Per Scholas student Henrietta Eghan said there is definitely a role for women in the industry.

“My biggest advice is do not wait until you feel completely ready. Just start,” said Eghan, who is on her third certification. “There is no perfect moment, and you do not need to have all the answers before you begin. Planning can help, but it is not everything. What truly matters is curiosity, consistency, and courage.

“For women especially, it can be easy to feel like you have to prove yourself or fit into a certain mold. But the truth is that tech moves forward when people face challenges and create something that makes life easier for others. That is exactly what women bring to this field: empathy, creativity, and problem-solving that come from real life experience.

“When women step into tech, we open doors for others too. We create tools, systems, and solutions that make life easier for everyone. Our perspectives make technology more human, inclusive, and impactful.

“So take that leap. You belong here, and your voice has the power to shape the future.”

‘Sharing knowledge’

Eghan said her education has gone way beyond high-tech terms and procedures.

“On my journey earning my CompTIA A+ and Google IT Support certifications and now working toward my CompTIA Network plus, I have learned much more than just technical skills,” Eghan said. “…But beyond the technical learning, one of the biggest lessons I have learned is the importance of using every resource available and not being afraid to ask for help.

“I remember during the second part of my CompTIA A+ exam, I got completely stuck on a question about port numbers. Luckily, I had a habit of playing YouTube videos my Per Scholas classmates shared while studying. One video had a funny mnemonic to remember that Port 23 is Telnet. It said, ‘Michael Tel it to the Net Jordan,’ since Michael Jordan’s jersey number is 23. That little trick popped into my head during the test and saved me.

“It reminded me that learning is not just about memorizing. It is about sharing knowledge and being open to different ways of understanding things. I have realized that I would not have made it this far if I had not leaned on others, shared resources, and stayed curious.”

