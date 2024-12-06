Norridge man charged with sending child porn

A Norridge man is facing felony charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography following a months-long investigation.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a social media app user who uploaded and shared more than a dozen files containing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the social media account, which was determined to be linked to Richard Corcino, 47, a resident of the 8100 block of West Strong Street in Norridge.

On Tuesday, Corcino was taken into custody for further investigation. Officers recovered a cell phone from him during the arrest. Following his arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at his home and recovered a second cell phone belonging to Corcino.

After being issued his Miranda Warning, Corcino confirmed that both the cell phone he was in possession of during his arrest and the cell phone investigators recovered during their residential search were used to view child pornography, police said. A forensic analysis of both phones allegedly revealed hundreds of videos of child pornography, many involving victims under the age of 13.

Today, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony; and possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

A Class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison, A Class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison.

Corcino appeared at the Skokie Courthouse for his initial hearing where he was ordered released until his next court hearing on Jan. 17.

Since 2020, the Sheriff’s ICAC Unit investigations have resulted in charges against 51 individuals for cases involving child pornography and the victimization of children.