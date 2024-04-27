Northwestern is scene of protests over Israel-Hamas conflict

Things were peaceful shortly before 11 a.m. at an encampment protest on Friday, April 26, on Deering Meadow at Northwestern University in Evanston along Sheridan Road.

The protest is among the latest in demonstrations at college campuses around the country over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The protest began heavily forming the day before. After the encampment’s first overnight, signage was being added along the fence.

The fence, which can easily be seen through by curious onlookers, separates the sidewalk and Deering Meadow from media and spectators who might be identified as trespassers. Few people wished to speak to the media, and if they did, they spoke to one outlet and no more. Many protesters had their faces covered with PPE masks or fabric.

Students and family members making up the protest were creating temporary homes and still setting up tents as of Friday morning.

People were seen wearing shorts but most had on warm weather gear as temperatures off Lake Michigan were in the mid-50 degree range. Rain was in the forecast.

Food and medical tents were set up and people onsite mostly stayed in the tent community. A speaker was observed and heard using a megaphone to address those in the encampment on the lawn.

Along Sheridan Road were supporters of the protest, including some who stood on a raised berm along the bicycle lane on Sheridan Road. Motorists were heard honking and numerous people were seen taking cell phone photos as they moved past the encampment along the sidewalk.

Much of the signage referred to questions of Northwestern University’s financial investments.

By 11 a.m., one end of the fence line held a large rainbow Pride flag while to the north was a Northwestern University anchored sign installed on the spires, indicating, “Building a Better Northwestern” to promote a Northwestern Social Sciences and Global Studies Hub to be completed in the winter of 2026.