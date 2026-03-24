Oak Forest man accused of strangling estranged wife near Villa Park

An Oak Forest man charged with strangling his estranged wife has been denied pre-trial release.

DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Dieden on Monday denied pre-trial release for Brian Hernandez accused of strangling his estranged wife, Estefania Abril-Hernandez, with a vacuum power cord last week near Villa Park.

Hernandez, 28, a resident of the 5400 block of Christopher Drive in Oak Forest, appeared in court Monday charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the family of Abril-Hernandez contacted police to report her missing and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.

At 2:45 a.m. Thursday, troopers with the Illinois State Police stopped Abril-Hernandez’s car, being driven by Hernandez, on Interstate 80, police said. Hernandez, who was allegedly in possession of his estranged wife’s cell phone, was taken into custody.

An investigation led authorities to Hernandez and his wife’s now vacant, former residence on the 100 block of 1South Ingersoll Road in unincorporated DuPage County near Villa Park.

Shortly before 3:50 a.m. Thursday, after gaining access to the home through an unlocked window, authorities found Abril-Hernandez dead, lying on a bed in a second-floor bedroom with a vacuum power cord wrapped tightly around her neck.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, Hernandez and his wife were at their former residence to clean up and retrieve personal items before a foreclosure auction scheduled for the next day.

Police said that while the couple was at the home, they began to argue. The argument turned physical leading Hernandez to strangle his wife with a vacuum power cord which was wrapped around her neck more than nine times, according to prosecutors.

It is alleged that after the murder, Hernandez fled the scene.

During their investigation, authorities found text messages allegedly sent by Hernandez to another individual stating, “Hey **** please call me I have something to confess please” and “I’m pretty sure estefania is dead.”

Authorities said they also learned that Hernandez had an order of protection against him in conjunction with a criminal case that prohibited contact with Abril-Hernandez and their son.

Additionally, Hernandez was on pre-trial release and had an active failure to appear warrant in that criminal case, which alleged that he interfered with the victim’s attempt to report an act of domestic violence.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to Estefania’s surviving family and friends and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support she once provided,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What makes this case particularly troubling is the fact that despite having an active order of protection against him and being on pre-trial release for interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and then failing to appear in that case, Mr. Hernandez allegedly thumbed his nose at the law, and violently murdered his wife.

“Public safety is my office’s top priority. The fact that Mr. Hernandez was charged with interfering with reporting of domestic violence, a non-detainable offense, and released pre-trial, illustrates the need to strengthen the state’s Safe-T-Act to allow a judge the opportunity to detain an individual based on the facts and circumstances of each particular defendant’s case.

“I thank Sheriff (James) Mendrick and his team whose outstanding effort led to the apprehension of the defendant less than seven hours after the missing person call came in. Their work on this case is a testament to the office’s professionalism and dedication to the rule of law. I also thank the Illinois State Police for their work in apprehending the defendant.”

“I would like to commend our deputies in their efforts to locate Estefania,” Mendrick said. “This tragedy deprived Estefania’s family of a loving mother, sister and daughter.

“The coordinated efforts of the Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, Illinois State Police and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team allowed Hernandez to be apprehended and charged with this crime.”

Hernandez’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 in front of Judge Mia McPherson.