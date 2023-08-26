Oak Lawn bank robbed

Oak Lawn bank robbedAugust 26, 2023
The FBI is investigating the robbery of an Oak Lawn bank on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Chase Bank at 10440 S. Cicero Ave. was robbed shortly after 12:15 p.m. Friday.
FBI agents said the robber made a verbal demand for funds and displayed a handgun, which may have been black with a silver slide.
The robber was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, and wearing a plaid, long-sleeve collared shirt, an army green baseball cap and a blue surgical mask. He also may have been wearing a short, dark wig.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The robber fled the scene in a red Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra. The offender is currently at large.
The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
FBI agents noted it was the third Chicago area bank robbery in August.
At 1:45 p.m. Aug. 15, the PNC Bank located at 850 Summit Street in Elgin was robbed.
The other bank robbery occurred shortly before 9:20 a.m. Aug. 10 when three offenders robbed the Old National Bank located at 4101 W. 183 rd St., County Club Hills.